Brokerages Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,050. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

