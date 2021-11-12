Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to post $406.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.90 million and the lowest is $377.50 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $388.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MSA traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.97. 179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.58. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $137.95 and a 52-week high of $172.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,188.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.