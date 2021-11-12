Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post sales of $170.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $150.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $700.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.60 million to $700.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $763.16 million, with estimates ranging from $750.48 million to $775.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Power Integrations stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $186,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

