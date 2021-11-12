Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post $0.77 EPS

Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Ross Stores posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.93.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 95,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,275. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average is $119.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

