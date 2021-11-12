Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. QIAGEN posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,882,000 after acquiring an additional 765,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,672,000 after buying an additional 113,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after buying an additional 1,233,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in QIAGEN by 57.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after purchasing an additional 988,233 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in QIAGEN by 4.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,993,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 79,043 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

