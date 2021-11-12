Brokerages Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.61. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

Several research firms have commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMAX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,623. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.93%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

