Brokerages Expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SEMrush.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 623,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,049,521.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

