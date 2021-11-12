Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report $190.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.66 million and the highest is $192.10 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $140.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $753.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.65 million to $766.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $770.60 million, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $798.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:TLYS remained flat at $$15.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. 550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,091. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $493.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

