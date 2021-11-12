Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) PT at $79.53

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.53.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 432,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

