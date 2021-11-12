Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) PT at $10.13

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 79.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,460 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $2,386,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $338,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.