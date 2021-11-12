Brokerages Set Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT at $52.53

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.53.

AYRWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $33.50 to $22.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $37.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

