Brokerages Set Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target at $4.16

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRNCY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

