Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) PT at C$15.64

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of CGX opened at C$14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$6.26 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.95. The firm has a market cap of C$921.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

