Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) PT at C$15.64

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.64.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th.
Shares of CGX opened at C$14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$6.26 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.95. The firm has a market cap of C$921.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
