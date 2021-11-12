Brokerages Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Price Target at $36.60

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.25. 4,360,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,583. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 77,120 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 80,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

