Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT at $9.05

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLAKY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.