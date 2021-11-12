Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $46.10

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Green Plains alerts:

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.