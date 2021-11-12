Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $51.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.06. 5,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. KB Home has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

