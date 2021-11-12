Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $53.67

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $2,734,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.70. 6,652,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714,943. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

