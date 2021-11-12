Brokerages Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Target Price at $44.92

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741 over the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

