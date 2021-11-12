Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT at $278.57

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Saia by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after purchasing an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Saia has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $359.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

