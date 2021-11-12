Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) PT at C$42.58

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNC shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, September 27th.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$34.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 363.37. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$20.40 and a 52-week high of C$38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

