Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target at $51.38

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,208. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,266,565 shares of company stock worth $134,172,421. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after acquiring an additional 229,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 797,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

