Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target at $133.11

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.11.

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.30. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

