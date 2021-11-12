Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Target Price at $177.45

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.45.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,488 shares of company stock worth $7,245,214. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.49. 873,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.34. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $91.12 and a 52-week high of $211.43. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

