Brokers Issue Forecasts for Select Energy Services, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $728.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

