Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Trex stock opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $134.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.