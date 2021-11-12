Brokers Offer Predictions for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($8.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.06). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

