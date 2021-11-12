Brokers Offer Predictions for Bird Construction Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bird Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.15 million.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.96.

TSE BDT opened at C$10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$568.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.69. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$6.55 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

