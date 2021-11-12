Brokers Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.85. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.48.

RY opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.26. The company has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 560,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.