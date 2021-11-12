Brokers Set Expectations for Tesla, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,063.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.18, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $878.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $733.95. Tesla has a 12-month low of $401.66 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock worth $1,253,707,248. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

