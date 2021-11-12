Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.
NYSE:BAM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.31. 169,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,542. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 29.55%.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.
