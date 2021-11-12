Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

NYSE:BAM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.31. 169,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,542. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.