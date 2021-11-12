Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,429 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.97% of Brooks Automation worth $139,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 11.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 147.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 72.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $113.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

