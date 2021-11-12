Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Brooks Automation updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of BRKS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.93. 5,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

