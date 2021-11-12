BSCView (BSCV) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $284,114.49 and approximately $4.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BSCView has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,038,295.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80953780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00071063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00098318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,514.88 or 0.07187668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,681.48 or 0.99788608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

