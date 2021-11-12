Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Announces Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bumble updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,094. Bumble has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bumble stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Bumble worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

