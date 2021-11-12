Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.33. 13,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,094. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bumble by 311.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,121 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Bumble by 192.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 39.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 594,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bumble by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,655 shares during the period.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.