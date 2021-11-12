Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.18 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $82.18 million and $15.47 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.04 or 0.00394429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,712,689,725 coins and its circulating supply is 1,615,884,369 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

