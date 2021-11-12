Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NYSE:CBT opened at $58.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cabot has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after buying an additional 386,016 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

