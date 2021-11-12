CAE (NYSE:CAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 355,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,333. CAE has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CAE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of CAE worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

