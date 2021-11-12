CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.56.

CAE stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.27. 908,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.61. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$42.43.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$752.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

