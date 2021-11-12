Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

CZR stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $57.12 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

