California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

