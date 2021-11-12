California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.39 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $27.74 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.