California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,623 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $57,377,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 178.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

