California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.80. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.05 and a beta of 2.05.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

