California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,903 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,587 shares of the software’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Altair Engineering worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -970.00 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $402,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,691 shares of company stock valued at $32,950,230 in the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.