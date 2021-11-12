California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,312 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 154.66 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 644.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $341,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $656,590. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

