Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Barrington Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.86.

CMBM opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $782.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 412.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

