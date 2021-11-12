Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CCORF opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
