Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCORF opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

