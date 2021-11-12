Canaccord Genuity Increases Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to C$40.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DRUNF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF remained flat at $$26.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

